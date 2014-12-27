Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between Australia and India on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 259-5)
C. Rogers c Dhoni b Shami 57
D. Warner c Dhawan b U. Yadav 0
S. Watson lbw b Ashwin 52
S. Smith b U. Yadav 192
S. Marsh c Dhoni b Shami 32
J. Burns c Dhoni b U. Yadav 13
B. Haddin c Dhoni b Shami 55
M. Johnson st Dhoni b Ashwin 28
R. Harris lbw b Ashwin 74
N. Lyon b Shami 11
J. Hazlewood not out 0
Extras (b-1 lb-9 nb-5 w-1) 16
Total (all out, 142.3 overs) 530
Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Warner,2-115 C. Rogers,3-115 S. Watson,4-184 S. Marsh,5-216 J. Burns,6-326 B. Haddin,7-376 M. Johnson,8-482 R. Harris,9-530 N. Lyon,10-530 S. Smith
Bowling
I. Sharma 32 - 7 - 104 - 0(nb-5)
U. Yadav 32.3 - 3 - 130 - 3
M. Shami 29 - 4 - 138 - 4(w-1)
R. Ashwin 44 - 9 - 134 - 3
M. Vijay 5 - 0 - 14 - 0
India 1st innings
M. Vijay not out 55
S. Dhawan c Smith b Harris 28
C. Pujara not out 25
Extras 0
Total (for 1 wickets, 37 overs) 108
Fall of wickets: 1-55 S. Dhawan
To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, L. Rahul, M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, I. Sharma, U. Yadav
Bowling
M. Johnson 9 - 3 - 24 - 0
R. Harris 7 - 3 - 19 - 1
J. Hazlewood 9 - 4 - 19 - 0
S. Watson 4 - 0 - 14 - 0
N. Lyon 8 - 0 - 32 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: John Ward
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama