Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham not out 137 B. McCullum c Masood b Adil 43 K. Williamson b Babar 32 R. Taylor c Masood b Shah 23 C. Anderson not out 7 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 3 wickets, 87 overs) 243 Fall of wickets: 1-77 B. McCullum,2-153 K. Williamson,3-226 R. Taylor To bat: J. Neesham, B. Watling, M. Craig, T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult Bowling R. Ali 20 - 2 - 46 - 0 E. Adil 17 - 4 - 47 - 1 Z. Babar 25 - 4 - 92 - 1 Y. Shah 22 - 3 - 51 - 1 Az. Ali 3 - 1 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft