Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
New Zealand 1st innings
T. Latham not out 137
B. McCullum c Masood b Adil 43
K. Williamson b Babar 32
R. Taylor c Masood b Shah 23
C. Anderson not out 7
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for 3 wickets, 87 overs) 243
Fall of wickets: 1-77 B. McCullum,2-153 K. Williamson,3-226 R. Taylor
To bat: J. Neesham, B. Watling, M. Craig, T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult
Bowling
R. Ali 20 - 2 - 46 - 0
E. Adil 17 - 4 - 47 - 1
Z. Babar 25 - 4 - 92 - 1
Y. Shah 22 - 3 - 51 - 1
Az. Ali 3 - 1 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Andy Pycroft