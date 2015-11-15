Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday in Perth, Australia Australia 1st innings 559 for 9 decl (D. Warner 253, U. Khawaja 121) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 140-2) M. Guptill lbw b Starc 1 T. Latham c Smith b Lyon 36 K. Williamson c Johnson b Hazlewood 166 R. Taylor not out 235 B. McCullum b M. Marsh 27 B. Watling c Lyon b Starc 1 D. Bracewell c Nevill b Johnson 12 M. Craig not out 7 Extras (b-7 lb-10 nb-3 w-5) 25 Total (for 6 wickets, 129 overs) 510 Fall of wickets: 1-6 M. Guptill,2-87 T. Latham,3-352 K. Williamson,4-432 B. McCullum,5-447 B. Watling,6-485 D. Bracewell To bat: M. Henry, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling M. Starc 30 - 6 - 83 - 2 J. Hazlewood 27 - 2 - 98 - 1(nb-1) M. Johnson 24 - 2 - 131 - 1(w-1) N. Lyon 30 - 4 - 93 - 1 M. Marsh 15 - 1 - 73 - 1(nb-2) S. Smith 3 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Roshan Mahanama