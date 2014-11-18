Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Tuesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 243-3)
T. Latham c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 137
B. McCullum c Masood b Adil 43
K. Williamson b Babar 32
R. Taylor c Masood b Shah 23
C. Anderson c Az. Ali b Adil 9
J. Neesham c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 17
B. Watling c sub b Az. Ali 39
M. Craig lbw b Babar 43
T. Southee b Babar 17
I. Sodhi not out 32
T. Boult c R. Ali b Babar 2
Extras (lb-9) 9
Total (all out, 156 overs) 403
Fall of wickets: 1-77 B. McCullum,2-153 K. Williamson,3-226 R. Taylor,4-245 C. Anderson,5-245 T. Latham,6-278 J. Neesham,7-346 B. Watling,8-348 M. Craig,9-387 T. Southee,10-403 T. Boult
Bowling
R. Ali 32 - 8 - 69 - 1
E. Adil 29 - 9 - 73 - 2
Z. Babar 45 - 8 - 137 - 4
Y. Shah 41 - 7 - 92 - 2
Az. Ali 9 - 1 - 23 - 1
Pakistan 1st innings
S. Masood b Sodhi 13
T. Umar st Watling b Craig 16
Az. Ali not out 4
Y. Khan not out 1
Extras 0
Total (for 2 wickets, 19 overs) 34
Fall of wickets: 1-28 S. Masood,2-32 T. Umar
To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, E. Adil, R. Ali
Bowling
T. Boult 5 - 1 - 9 - 0
T. Southee 3 - 0 - 5 - 0
M. Craig 6 - 3 - 8 - 1
I. Sodhi 5 - 0 - 12 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Andy Pycroft