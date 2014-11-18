Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Tuesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 243-3) T. Latham c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 137 B. McCullum c Masood b Adil 43 K. Williamson b Babar 32 R. Taylor c Masood b Shah 23 C. Anderson c Az. Ali b Adil 9 J. Neesham c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 17 B. Watling c sub b Az. Ali 39 M. Craig lbw b Babar 43 T. Southee b Babar 17 I. Sodhi not out 32 T. Boult c R. Ali b Babar 2 Extras (lb-9) 9 Total (all out, 156 overs) 403 Fall of wickets: 1-77 B. McCullum,2-153 K. Williamson,3-226 R. Taylor,4-245 C. Anderson,5-245 T. Latham,6-278 J. Neesham,7-346 B. Watling,8-348 M. Craig,9-387 T. Southee,10-403 T. Boult Bowling R. Ali 32 - 8 - 69 - 1 E. Adil 29 - 9 - 73 - 2 Z. Babar 45 - 8 - 137 - 4 Y. Shah 41 - 7 - 92 - 2 Az. Ali 9 - 1 - 23 - 1 Pakistan 1st innings S. Masood b Sodhi 13 T. Umar st Watling b Craig 16 Az. Ali not out 4 Y. Khan not out 1 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 19 overs) 34 Fall of wickets: 1-28 S. Masood,2-32 T. Umar To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, E. Adil, R. Ali Bowling T. Boult 5 - 1 - 9 - 0 T. Southee 3 - 0 - 5 - 0 M. Craig 6 - 3 - 8 - 1 I. Sodhi 5 - 0 - 12 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft