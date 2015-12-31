Dec 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Dilshan b Chameera 30 T. Latham c Pradeep b Vandersay 42 K. Williamson c Chameera b Siriwardana 59 R. Taylor c Mathews b Vandersay 0 H. Nicholls b Chameera 20 M. Santner run out (Chameera) 38 L. Ronchi c Kapugedera b Pradeep 7 D. Bracewell c sub b Pradeep 30 A. Milne not out 17 T. Southee not out 18 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-10) 15 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1-42 M. Guptill,2-102 T. Latham,3-102 R. Taylor,4-143 H. Nicholls,5-163 K. Williamson,6-191 L. Ronchi,7-215 M. Santner,8-257 D. Bracewell Did not bat: M. McClenaghan Bowling N. Pradeep 10 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-1) D. Chameera 10 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-1) T. Dilshan 8 - 1 - 43 - 0 N. Kulasekara 5 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-4) A. Mathews 2 - 0 - 17 - 0(w-1) J. Vandersay 10 - 1 - 55 - 2(nb-1 w-3) M. Siriwardana 5 - 0 - 33 - 1 Sri Lanka Innings D. Gunathilaka c Taylor b McClenaghan 65 T. Dilshan run out (Taylor) 91 L. Thirimanne not out 87 D. Chandimal not out 27 Extras (nb-1 w-6) 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 46.2 overs) 277 Fall of wickets: 1-98 D. Gunathilaka,2-209 T. Dilshan Did not bat: A. Mathews, M. Siriwardana, C. Kapugedera, N. Kulasekara, N. Pradeep, D. Chameera, J. Vandersay Bowling T. Southee 6 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-3) A. Milne 6 - 0 - 50 - 0(w-1) D. Bracewell 6.2 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1) M. McClenaghan 9 - 0 - 39 - 1(nb-1) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 59 - 0 K. Williamson 8 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1) M. Guptill 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Michael Gough TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets