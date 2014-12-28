Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third Test between Australia and India on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings 530 (S. Smith 192, R. Harris 74, C. Rogers 57, B. Haddin 55, S. Watson 52; M. Shami 4-138) India 1st innings (Overnight: 108-1) M. Vijay c S. Marsh b Watson 68 S. Dhawan c Smith b Harris 28 C. Pujara c Haddin b Harris 25 V. Kohli c Haddin b Johnson 169 A. Rahane lbw b Lyon 147 L. Rahul c Hazlewood b Lyon 3 M. Dhoni c Haddin b Harris 11 R. Ashwin c&b Harris 0 M. Shami not out 9 Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2 Total (for 8 wickets, 126.2 overs) 462 Fall of wickets: 1-55 S. Dhawan,2-108 C. Pujara,3-147 M. Vijay,4-409 A. Rahane,5-415 L. Rahul,6-430 M. Dhoni,7-434 R. Ashwin,8-462 V. Kohli To bat: I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling M. Johnson 29.2 - 5 - 133 - 1 R. Harris 25 - 7 - 69 - 4(w-1) J. Hazlewood 25 - 6 - 75 - 0 S. Watson 16 - 3 - 65 - 1 N. Lyon 29 - 3 - 108 - 2 S. Smith 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: John Ward Match referee: Roshan Mahanama