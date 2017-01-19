Cricket-Fast man Starc sees quick return to rhythm
LONDON, May 29 Refreshed Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is confident of regaining his rhythm quickly for the Champions Trophy after being sidelined nearly three months with a foot injury.
Jan 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Perth, Australia Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez lbw b Hazlewood 4 Sh. Khan b Head 50 B. Azam c Handscomb b Hazlewood 84 A. Shafiq c Khawaja b Head 5 S. Malik c Wade b Stanlake 39 U. Akmal c Wade b Hazlewood 39 I. Wasim c Head b Cummins 9 M. Rizwan not out 14 M. Amir not out 4 Extras (lb-7 w-8) 15 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-36 M. Hafeez,2-85 Sh. Khan,3-99 A. Shafiq,4-162 S. Malik,5-222 B. Azam,6-244 U. Akmal,7-246 I. Wasim Did not bat: H. Ali, J. Khan Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 32 - 3(w-3) B. Stanlake 10 - 1 - 55 - 1(w-2) P. Cummins 10 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-2) T. Head 10 - 0 - 65 - 2 J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 62 - 0(w-1) Australia Innings D. Warner c Rizwan b J. Khan 35 U. Khawaja c Rizwan b Amir 9 S. Smith not out 108 P. Handscomb c Rizwan b H. Ali 82 T. Head not out 23 Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-1 w-5) 8 Total (for 3 wickets, 45 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-45 U. Khawaja,3-228 P. Handscomb Did not bat: G. Maxwell, M. Wade, J. Faulkner, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood, B. Stanlake Bowling M. Hafeez 6 - 1 - 30 - 0(w-1) M. Amir 10 - 0 - 36 - 1(w-1) J. Khan 9 - 0 - 58 - 1(nb-1) H. Ali 10 - 0 - 62 - 1 I. Wasim 8 - 0 - 59 - 0(w-3) S. Malik 2 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 7 wickets
May 27 Ben Stokes smashed a blistering century and Mark Wood bowled an excellent final over as England beat South Africa by two runs in the second one-day international in Southampton on Saturday for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.