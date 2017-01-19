Jan 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Perth, Australia Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez lbw b Hazlewood 4 Sh. Khan b Head 50 B. Azam c Handscomb b Hazlewood 84 A. Shafiq c Khawaja b Head 5 S. Malik c Wade b Stanlake 39 U. Akmal c Wade b Hazlewood 39 I. Wasim c Head b Cummins 9 M. Rizwan not out 14 M. Amir not out 4 Extras (lb-7 w-8) 15 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-36 M. Hafeez,2-85 Sh. Khan,3-99 A. Shafiq,4-162 S. Malik,5-222 B. Azam,6-244 U. Akmal,7-246 I. Wasim Did not bat: H. Ali, J. Khan Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 32 - 3(w-3) B. Stanlake 10 - 1 - 55 - 1(w-2) P. Cummins 10 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-2) T. Head 10 - 0 - 65 - 2 J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 62 - 0(w-1) Australia Innings D. Warner c Rizwan b J. Khan 35 U. Khawaja c Rizwan b Amir 9 S. Smith not out 108 P. Handscomb c Rizwan b H. Ali 82 T. Head not out 23 Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-1 w-5) 8 Total (for 3 wickets, 45 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-45 U. Khawaja,3-228 P. Handscomb Did not bat: G. Maxwell, M. Wade, J. Faulkner, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood, B. Stanlake Bowling M. Hafeez 6 - 1 - 30 - 0(w-1) M. Amir 10 - 0 - 36 - 1(w-1) J. Khan 9 - 0 - 58 - 1(nb-1) H. Ali 10 - 0 - 62 - 1 I. Wasim 8 - 0 - 59 - 0(w-3) S. Malik 2 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 7 wickets