Jan 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and England on Thursday in Cuttack, India
India Innings
L. Rahul c Stokes b Woakes 5
S. Dhawan b Woakes 11
V. Kohli c Stokes b Woakes 8
Y. Singh c Buttler b Woakes 150
M. Dhoni c Willey b Plunkett 134
K. Jadhav c Ball b Plunkett 22
H. Pandya not out 19
R. Jadeja not out 16
Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1 w-9) 16
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 381
Fall of wickets: 1-14 L. Rahul,2-22 V. Kohli,3-25 S. Dhawan,4-281 Y. Singh,5-323 K. Jadhav,6-358 M. Dhoni
Did not bat: R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, B. Kumar
Bowling
C. Woakes 10 - 3 - 60 - 4
D. Willey 5 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1)
J. Ball 10 - 0 - 80 - 0(w-2)
L. Plunkett 10 - 1 - 91 - 2(nb-1 w-4)
B. Stokes 9 - 0 - 79 - 0(w-1)
M. Ali 6 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1)
England Innings
J. Roy b Jadeja 82
A. Hales c Dhoni b Bumrah 14
J. Root c Kohli b R. Ashwin 54
E. Morgan run out (Bumrah) 102
B. Stokes b R. Ashwin 1
J. Buttler st Dhoni b R. Ashwin 10
M. Ali b B. Kumar 55
C. Woakes b Bumrah 5
L. Plunkett not out 26
D. Willey not out 5
Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-4) 12
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 366
Fall of wickets: 1-28 A. Hales,2-128 J. Root,3-170 J. Roy,4-173 B. Stokes,5-206 J. Buttler,6-299 M. Ali,7-304 C. Woakes,8-354 E. Morgan
Did not bat: J. Ball
Bowling
B. Kumar 10 - 1 - 63 - 1
J. Bumrah 9 - 0 - 81 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 45 - 1
H. Pandya 6 - 0 - 60 - 0
R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 65 - 3(w-2)
K. Jadhav 5 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Anil Chaudhary
Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: India won by 15 runs