April 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between West Indies and Pakistan on Sunday in Georgetown, Guyana
Pakistan Innings
Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Gabriel 5
Kamran Akmal c Hope b Joseph 21
Babar Azam not out 125
Mohammad Hafeez st Hope b Nurse 32
Shoaib Malik c Hope b Bishoo 9
Sarfraz Ahmed c Walton b Gabriel 26
Imad Wasim not out 43
Extras (b-1 lb-9 nb-2 w-9) 21
Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 282
Fall of wickets: 1-16 A. Shehzad,2-44 K. Akmal,3-113 M. Hafeez,4-128 S. Malik,5-183 S. Ahmed
Did not bat: S. Khan, M. Amir, H. Ali, J. Khan
Bowling
S. Gabriel 10 - 1 - 50 - 2(nb-1 w-2)
J. Holder 9 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1)
A. Joseph 9 - 0 - 69 - 1(nb-1 w-3)
D. Bishoo 10 - 0 - 40 - 1
A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-3)
J. Carter 2 - 0 - 23 - 0
West Indies Innings
E. Lewis lbw b Amir 13
C. Walton c H. Ali b J. Khan 10
S. Hope c S. Khan b H. Ali 15
K. Powell lbw b H. Ali 11
J. Carter lbw b Hafeez 12
J. Mohammed c S. Ahmed b Hafeez 1
J. Holder c B. Azam b H. Ali 68
A. Nurse lbw b H. Ali 44
D. Bishoo lbw b S. Khan 16
A. Joseph c B. Azam b H. Ali 15
S. Gabriel not out 0
Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3
Total (all out, 44.5 overs) 208
Fall of wickets: 1-22 C. Walton,2-27 E. Lewis,3-46 S. Hope,4-51 K. Powell,5-56 J. Mohammed,6-75 J. Carter,7-133 A. Nurse,8-156 D. Bishoo,9-208 A. Joseph,10-208 J. Holder
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 7 - 1 - 36 - 1
Junaid Khan 6 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1)
Hasan Ali 8.5 - 1 - 38 - 5
Mohammad Hafeez 6 - 0 - 23 - 2
Imad Wasim 7 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1)
Shadab Khan 10 - 1 - 40 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Pakistan won by 74 runs