April 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between West Indies and Pakistan on Sunday in Georgetown, Guyana Pakistan Innings Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Gabriel 5 Kamran Akmal c Hope b Joseph 21 Babar Azam not out 125 Mohammad Hafeez st Hope b Nurse 32 Shoaib Malik c Hope b Bishoo 9 Sarfraz Ahmed c Walton b Gabriel 26 Imad Wasim not out 43 Extras (b-1 lb-9 nb-2 w-9) 21 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-16 A. Shehzad,2-44 K. Akmal,3-113 M. Hafeez,4-128 S. Malik,5-183 S. Ahmed Did not bat: S. Khan, M. Amir, H. Ali, J. Khan Bowling S. Gabriel 10 - 1 - 50 - 2(nb-1 w-2) J. Holder 9 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1) A. Joseph 9 - 0 - 69 - 1(nb-1 w-3) D. Bishoo 10 - 0 - 40 - 1 A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-3) J. Carter 2 - 0 - 23 - 0 West Indies Innings E. Lewis lbw b Amir 13 C. Walton c H. Ali b J. Khan 10 S. Hope c S. Khan b H. Ali 15 K. Powell lbw b H. Ali 11 J. Carter lbw b Hafeez 12 J. Mohammed c S. Ahmed b Hafeez 1 J. Holder c B. Azam b H. Ali 68 A. Nurse lbw b H. Ali 44 D. Bishoo lbw b S. Khan 16 A. Joseph c B. Azam b H. Ali 15 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3 Total (all out, 44.5 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-22 C. Walton,2-27 E. Lewis,3-46 S. Hope,4-51 K. Powell,5-56 J. Mohammed,6-75 J. Carter,7-133 A. Nurse,8-156 D. Bishoo,9-208 A. Joseph,10-208 J. Holder Bowling Mohammad Amir 7 - 1 - 36 - 1 Junaid Khan 6 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1) Hasan Ali 8.5 - 1 - 38 - 5 Mohammad Hafeez 6 - 0 - 23 - 2 Imad Wasim 7 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1) Shadab Khan 10 - 1 - 40 - 1 Referees Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Pakistan won by 74 runs