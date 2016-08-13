Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings
K. Silva c Smith b Starc 0
D. Karunaratne b Starc 7
K. Perera c Smith b Lyon 16
K. Mendis c Smith b Starc 1
A. Mathews c Starc b Lyon 1
D. Chandimal not out 64
D. de Silva not out 116
Extras (b-4 lb-5) 9
Total (for 5 wickets, 90 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Silva,2-21 K. Perera,3-23 D. Karunaratne,4-24 A. Mathews,5-26 K. Mendis
To bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, L. Sandakan, S. Lakmal
Bowling
M. Starc 18 - 7 - 47 - 3
J. Hazlewood 11 - 3 - 27 - 0
N. Lyon 34 - 9 - 72 - 2
J. Holland 21 - 5 - 34 - 0
M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 20 - 0
S. Smith 1 - 0 - 5 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad