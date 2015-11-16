Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on Monday in Perth, Australia
Australia 1st innings 559 for 9 decl (D. Warner 253, U. Khawaja 121)
New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 510-6)
M. Guptill lbw b Starc 1
T. Latham c Smith b Lyon 36
K. Williamson c Johnson b Hazlewood 166
R. Taylor c sub b Lyon 290
B. McCullum b M. Marsh 27
B. Watling c Lyon b Starc 1
D. Bracewell c Nevill b Johnson 12
M. Craig c Johnson b Lyon 15
M. Henry b Starc 6
T. Southee c&b Starc 21
T. Boult not out 23
Extras (b-7 lb-11 nb-3 w-5) 26
Total (all out, 153.5 overs) 624
Fall of wickets: 1-6 M. Guptill,2-87 T. Latham,3-352 K. Williamson,4-432 B. McCullum,5-447 B. Watling,6-485 D. Bracewell,7-525 M. Craig,8-554 M. Henry,9-587 T. Southee,10-624 R. Taylor
Bowling
M. Starc 37 - 7 - 119 - 4
J. Hazlewood 32 - 2 - 134 - 1(nb-1)
M. Johnson 28 - 2 - 157 - 1(w-1)
N. Lyon 37.5 - 6 - 107 - 3
M. Marsh 15 - 1 - 73 - 1(nb-2)
S. Smith 4 - 0 - 16 - 0
Australia 2nd innings
J. Burns c Taylor b Southee 0
D. Warner c Latham b Boult 24
S. Smith not out 131
A. Voges not out 101
Extras (nb-1 w-1) 2
Total (for 2 wickets, 63 overs) 258
Fall of wickets: 1-8 J. Burns,2-46 D. Warner
To bat: U. Khawaja, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
T. Southee 13 - 3 - 40 - 1
T. Boult 10 - 0 - 50 - 1
D. Bracewell 10 - 3 - 34 - 0
M. Henry 12 - 3 - 45 - 0(w-1)
M. Craig 17 - 0 - 81 - 0(nb-1)
K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama