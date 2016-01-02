Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Saturday in Cape Town, South Africa
England 1st innings
A. Cook c Morris b Rabada 27
A. Hales c de Villiers b M. Morkel 60
N. Compton c Bavuma b Rabada 45
J. Root c de Kock b Morris 50
J. Taylor c de Kock b Rabada 0
B. Stokes not out 74
J. Bairstow not out 39
Extras (b-10 lb-1 nb-4 w-7) 22
Total (for 5 wickets, 87 overs) 317
Fall of wickets: 1-55 A. Cook,2-129 A. Hales,3-167 N. Compton,4-167 J. Taylor,5-223 J. Root
To bat: M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Bowling
M. Morkel 18 - 3 - 51 - 1(w-1)
C. Morris 22 - 3 - 99 - 1
K. Rabada 19 - 2 - 74 - 3(nb-4 w-2)
D. Piedt 21 - 5 - 63 - 0
S. van Zyl 5 - 0 - 12 - 0
D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle