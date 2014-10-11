Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and West Indies on Saturday in Delhi, India India Innings A. Rahane c Da. Bravo b Sammy 12 S. Dhawan b Taylor 1 A. Rayudu c Sammy b Benn 32 V. Kohli c Samuels b Rampaul 62 S. Raina c Pollard b Taylor 62 M. Dhoni not out 51 R. Jadeja b Taylor 6 B. Kumar c Pollard b Da. Bravo 18 M. Shami not out 1 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-13) 18 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-4 S. Dhawan,2-50 A. Rahane,3-74 A. Rayudu,4-179 S. Raina,5-196 V. Kohli,6-219 R. Jadeja,7-248 B. Kumar Did not bat: A. Mishra, U. Yadav Bowling R. Rampaul 8 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-2) J. Taylor 10 - 0 - 54 - 3(w-2) S. Benn 10 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-1) Da. Bravo 8 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-1) D. Sammy 4 - 0 - 14 - 1 M. Samuels 5 - 1 - 21 - 0 A. Russell 3 - 0 - 14 - 0(w-2) K. Pollard 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 West Indies Innings Dw. Smith b Shami 97 Da. Bravo b Shami 26 K. Pollard b Mishra 40 M. Samuels c Kohli b U. Yadav 16 D. Ramdin c Raina b Mishra 3 Dw. Bravo c Dhawan b Shami 10 A. Russell st Dhoni b Jadeja 4 D. Sammy b Jadeja 1 R. Rampaul c&b Shami 16 J. Taylor c B. Kumar b Jadeja 0 S. Benn not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2 Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-64 Da. Bravo,2-136 K. Pollard,3-170 Dw. Smith,4-183 M. Samuels,5-189 D. Ramdin,6-195 A. Russell,7-199 D. Sammy,8-199 Dw. Bravo,9-201 J. Taylor,10-215 R. Rampaul Bowling B. Kumar 7 - 0 - 32 - 0 U. Yadav 9 - 0 - 42 - 1 M. Shami 9.3 - 0 - 36 - 4 R. Jadeja 9 - 0 - 44 - 3(w-1) A. Mishra 10 - 2 - 40 - 2 V. Kohli 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by 48 runs