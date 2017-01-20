Jan 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal c Watling b Southee 5 S. Sarkar c de Grandhomme b Boult 86 Mahmudullah c Watling b Boult 19 S. Al Hasan c Watling b Southee 59 Sa. Rahman c Southee b Boult 7 N. Shanto c Raval b Southee 18 N. Hasan c Watling b Boult 47 M. Hasan b Wagner 10 T. Ahmed c Williamson b Southee 8 K. Rabbi lbw b Southee 2 R. Hossain not out 16 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1 w-5) 12 Total (all out, 84.3 overs) 289 Fall of wickets: 1-7 T. Iqbal,2-38 Mahmudullah,3-165 S. Sarkar,4-177 Sa. Rahman,5-179 S. Al Hasan,6-232 N. Shanto,7-248 M. Hasan,8-257 T. Ahmed,9-273 N. Hasan,10-289 K. Rabbi Bowling T. Boult 24 - 4 - 87 - 4 T. Southee 28.3 - 7 - 94 - 5(w-1) C. de Grandhomme 14 - 4 - 58 - 0(nb-1) N. Wagner 18 - 1 - 44 - 1 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Javagal Srinath