March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Australia and Scotland on Saturday in Hobart, Australia Scotland Innings K. Coetzer c Smith b Starc 0 C. MacLeod c Warner b Starc 22 M. Machan c Faulkner b Cummins 40 P. Mommsen c Starc b Watson 0 F. Coleman c Clarke b Johnson 0 R. Berrington c Warner b Maxwell 1 M. Cross c Haddin b Cummins 9 J. Davey b Starc 26 R. Taylor c Haddin b Cummins 0 M. Leask not out 23 I. Wardlaw b Starc 0 Extras (lb-1 w-8) 9 Total (all out, 25.4 overs) 130 Fall of wickets: 1-8 K. Coetzer,2-36 C. MacLeod,3-37 P. Mommsen,4-50 F. Coleman,5-51 R. Berrington,6-78 M. Machan,7-79 M. Cross,8-95 R. Taylor,9-130 J. Davey,10-130 I. Wardlaw Bowling M. Starc 4.4 - 1 - 14 - 4(w-1) P. Cummins 7 - 1 - 42 - 3(w-1) S. Watson 3 - 0 - 18 - 1 M. Johnson 4 - 1 - 16 - 1(w-1) G. Maxwell 4 - 0 - 24 - 1(w-1) J. Faulkner 3 - 0 - 15 - 0(w-1) Australia Innings M. Clarke c Leask b Wardlaw 47 A. Finch c Coleman b Taylor 20 S. Watson c Cross b Davey 24 J. Faulkner not out 16 D. Warner not out 21 Extras (lb-2 w-3) 5 Total (for 3 wickets, 15.2 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Finch,2-88 S. Watson,3-92 M. Clarke Did not bat: S. Smith, G. Maxwell, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, P. Cummins Bowling I. Wardlaw 5 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-1) R. Taylor 5 - 0 - 29 - 1 J. Davey 5 - 1 - 38 - 1(w-1) M. Leask 0.2 - 0 - 7 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 7 wickets