March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Australia and Scotland on Saturday in Hobart, Australia
Scotland Innings
K. Coetzer c Smith b Starc 0
C. MacLeod c Warner b Starc 22
M. Machan c Faulkner b Cummins 40
P. Mommsen c Starc b Watson 0
F. Coleman c Clarke b Johnson 0
R. Berrington c Warner b Maxwell 1
M. Cross c Haddin b Cummins 9
J. Davey b Starc 26
R. Taylor c Haddin b Cummins 0
M. Leask not out 23
I. Wardlaw b Starc 0
Extras (lb-1 w-8) 9
Total (all out, 25.4 overs) 130
Fall of wickets: 1-8 K. Coetzer,2-36 C. MacLeod,3-37 P. Mommsen,4-50 F. Coleman,5-51 R. Berrington,6-78 M. Machan,7-79 M. Cross,8-95 R. Taylor,9-130 J. Davey,10-130 I. Wardlaw
Bowling
M. Starc 4.4 - 1 - 14 - 4(w-1)
P. Cummins 7 - 1 - 42 - 3(w-1)
S. Watson 3 - 0 - 18 - 1
M. Johnson 4 - 1 - 16 - 1(w-1)
G. Maxwell 4 - 0 - 24 - 1(w-1)
J. Faulkner 3 - 0 - 15 - 0(w-1)
Australia Innings
M. Clarke c Leask b Wardlaw 47
A. Finch c Coleman b Taylor 20
S. Watson c Cross b Davey 24
J. Faulkner not out 16
D. Warner not out 21
Extras (lb-2 w-3) 5
Total (for 3 wickets, 15.2 overs) 133
Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Finch,2-88 S. Watson,3-92 M. Clarke
Did not bat: S. Smith, G. Maxwell, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, P. Cummins
Bowling
I. Wardlaw 5 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-1)
R. Taylor 5 - 0 - 29 - 1
J. Davey 5 - 1 - 38 - 1(w-1)
M. Leask 0.2 - 0 - 7 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Australia won by 7 wickets