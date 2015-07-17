July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between England and Australia on Friday in London, England
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 337-1)
C. Rogers b Broad 173
D. Warner c Anderson b Ali 38
S. Smith lbw b Root 215
M. Clarke c Ballance b Wood 7
A. Voges c Buttler b Broad 25
M. Marsh b Broad 12
P. Nevill c Ali b Root 45
M. Johnson c Anderson b Broad 15
M. Starc not out 12
Extras (b-8 lb-14 nb-1 w-1) 24
Total (for 8 wickets declared, 149 overs) 566
Fall of wickets: 1-78 D. Warner,2-362 C. Rogers,3-383 M. Clarke,4-426 A. Voges,5-442 M. Marsh,6-533 S. Smith,7-536 P. Nevill,8-566 M. Johnson
Did not bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
J. Anderson 26 - 4 - 99 - 0(w-1)
S. Broad 27 - 5 - 83 - 4(nb-1)
M. Wood 28 - 7 - 92 - 1
M. Ali 36 - 4 - 138 - 1
B. Stokes 19 - 2 - 77 - 0
J. Root 12 - 0 - 55 - 2
A. Lyth 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
England 1st innings
A. Lyth c Nevill b Starc 0
A. Cook not out 21
G. Ballance b Johnson 23
I. Bell b Hazlewood 1
J. Root c Nevill b Johnson 1
B. Stokes not out 38
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for 4 wickets, 29 overs) 85
Fall of wickets: 1-0 A. Lyth,2-28 G. Ballance,3-29 I. Bell,4-30 J. Root
To bat: J. Buttler, M. Ali, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Starc 7 - 0 - 29 - 1
J. Hazlewood 10 - 1 - 22 - 1
M. Johnson 6 - 3 - 16 - 2
N. Lyon 4 - 1 - 14 - 0
M. Marsh 2 - 1 - 3 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle