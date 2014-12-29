Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Monday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 441 (B. McCullum 195, J. Neesham 85, K. Williamson 54) Sri Lanka 1st innings 138 (A. Mathews 50) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 293-5) D. Karunaratne b Boult 152 K. Silva c Watling b Southee 33 K. Sangakkara c Watling b Boult 1 L. Thirimanne c Watling b Neesham 25 A. Mathews c Watling b Southee 66 N. Dickwella c Neesham b Boult 4 T. Kaushal c Craig b Southee 12 P. Jayawardene c Southee b Craig 23 D. Prasad c Taylor b Southee 4 S. Eranga not out 45 S. Lakmal c Southee b Boult 16 Extras (b-4 lb-20 nb-1 w-1) 26 Total (all out, 154 overs) 407 Fall of wickets: 1-85 K. Silva,2-94 K. Sangakkara,3-181 L. Thirimanne,4-277 D. Karunaratne,5-287 N. Dickwella,6-307 T. Kaushal,7-320 A. Mathews,8-325 D. Prasad,9-348 P. Jayawardene,10-407 S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 39 - 8 - 100 - 4(w-1) T. Southee 37 - 8 - 91 - 4 N. Wagner 30 - 6 - 76 - 0(nb-1) M. Craig 38 - 10 - 83 - 1 J. Neesham 8 - 2 - 29 - 1 B. McCullum 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 105 runs) T. Latham c Mathews b Kaushal 17 H. Rutherford c Dickwella b Eranga 10 K. Williamson not out 31 R. Taylor not out 39 Extras (lb-6 nb-2 w-2) 10 Total (for 2 wickets, 30.4 overs) 107 Fall of wickets: 1-23 T. Latham,2-43 H. Rutherford Did not bat: B. McCullum, J. Neesham, B. Watling, M. Craig, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 6 - 2 - 16 - 0(nb-1 w-1) T. Kaushal 13 - 0 - 48 - 1(nb-1) S. Eranga 7 - 2 - 20 - 1 D. Prasad 4.4 - 1 - 17 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Chris Broad