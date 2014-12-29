Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third Test between Australia and India on Monday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings 530 (S. Smith 192, R. Harris 74, C. Rogers 57, B. Haddin 55, S. Watson 52; M. Shami 4-138) India 1st innings (Overnight: 462-8) M. Vijay c S. Marsh b Watson 68 S. Dhawan c Smith b Harris 28 C. Pujara c Haddin b Harris 25 V. Kohli c Haddin b Johnson 169 A. Rahane lbw b Lyon 147 L. Rahul c Hazlewood b Lyon 3 M. Dhoni c Haddin b Harris 11 R. Ashwin c&b Harris 0 M. Shami c Smith b Johnson 12 U. Yadav c Haddin b Johnson 0 I. Sharma not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2 Total (all out, 128.5 overs) 465 Fall of wickets: 1-55 S. Dhawan,2-108 C. Pujara,3-147 M. Vijay,4-409 A. Rahane,5-415 L. Rahul,6-430 M. Dhoni,7-434 R. Ashwin,8-462 V. Kohli,9-462 U. Yadav,10-465 M. Shami Bowling M. Johnson 30.5 - 6 - 135 - 3 R. Harris 26 - 7 - 70 - 4(w-1) J. Hazlewood 25 - 6 - 75 - 0 S. Watson 16 - 3 - 65 - 1 N. Lyon 29 - 3 - 108 - 2 S. Smith 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Australia 2nd innings D. Warner lbw b Ashwin 40 C. Rogers b Ashwin 69 S. Watson c Dhoni b I. Sharma 17 S. Smith c Rahane b U. Yadav 14 S. Marsh not out 62 J. Burns c Dhoni b I. Sharma 9 B. Haddin c Dhoni b U. Yadav 13 M. Johnson c Rahane b Shami 15 R. Harris not out 8 Extras (lb-8 nb-5 w-1) 14 Total (for 7 wickets, 75 overs) 261 Fall of wickets: 1-57 D. Warner,2-98 S. Watson,3-131 S. Smith,4-164 C. Rogers,5-176 J. Burns,6-202 B. Haddin,7-234 M. Johnson To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling U. Yadav 14 - 1 - 73 - 2(w-1) M. Shami 20 - 2 - 75 - 1 I. Sharma 19 - 4 - 49 - 2(nb-5) R. Ashwin 22 - 2 - 56 - 2 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: John Ward Match referee: Roshan Mahanama