Cricket-England deserve 'favourites' tag in Champions Trophy - Moeen
LONDON, May 10 England's formidable limited-overs squad fully deserve the 'favourites' tag going into next month's Champions Trophy at home, all-rounder Moeen Ali has said.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between India and South Africa on Monday in Bangalore, India South Africa 1st innings 214 (A. de Villiers 85; R. Jadeja 4-50, R. Ashwin 4-70) India 1st innings (Overnight: 80-0) M. Vijay not out 28 S. Dhawan not out 45 Extras (b-4 nb-3) 7 Total (for no loss, 22 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: To bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron Bowling M. Morkel 7 - 1 - 23 - 0(nb-3) K. Abbott 6 - 1 - 18 - 0 K. Rabada 5 - 1 - 17 - 0 J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 I. Tahir 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin Match referee: Jeff Crowe
MELBOURNE, May 10 The new Perth Stadium will not be finished in time for the third Ashes test between Australia and England in December and the match will therefore be hosted at the traditional WACA ground, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.