Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 183 (J. Hazlewood 4-42) Australia 1st innings 562 (A. Voges 239, U. Khawaja 140, S. Smith 71) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 178-4) T. Latham c Khawaja b Lyon 63 M. Guptill c M. Marsh b Lyon 45 K. Williamson c Nevill b Hazlewood 22 H. Nicholls b Bird 59 B. McCullum lbw b M. Marsh 10 C. Anderson lbw b M. Marsh 0 B. Watling b Lyon 10 D. Bracewell not out 14 M. Craig not out 9 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-4) 9 Total (for 7 wickets, 90 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-81 M. Guptill,2-121 K. Williamson,3-157 T. Latham,4-178 B. McCullum,5-185 C. Anderson,6-214 B. Watling,7-218 H. Nicholls To bat: T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 23 - 6 - 55 - 1 J. Bird 17 - 4 - 42 - 1(nb-2) P. Siddle 8 - 0 - 30 - 0 M. Marsh 16 - 2 - 59 - 2(nb-2) N. Lyon 26 - 10 - 50 - 3 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Chris Broad