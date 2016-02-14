Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings 183 (J. Hazlewood 4-42)
Australia 1st innings 562 (A. Voges 239, U. Khawaja 140, S. Smith 71)
New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 178-4)
T. Latham c Khawaja b Lyon 63
M. Guptill c M. Marsh b Lyon 45
K. Williamson c Nevill b Hazlewood 22
H. Nicholls b Bird 59
B. McCullum lbw b M. Marsh 10
C. Anderson lbw b M. Marsh 0
B. Watling b Lyon 10
D. Bracewell not out 14
M. Craig not out 9
Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-4) 9
Total (for 7 wickets, 90 overs) 241
Fall of wickets: 1-81 M. Guptill,2-121 K. Williamson,3-157 T. Latham,4-178 B. McCullum,5-185 C. Anderson,6-214 B. Watling,7-218 H. Nicholls
To bat: T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 23 - 6 - 55 - 1
J. Bird 17 - 4 - 42 - 1(nb-2)
P. Siddle 8 - 0 - 30 - 0
M. Marsh 16 - 2 - 59 - 2(nb-2)
N. Lyon 26 - 10 - 50 - 3
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Match referee: Chris Broad