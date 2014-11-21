Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Melbourne, Australia
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c&b Maxwell 17
H. Amla c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 18
F. du Plessis c Wade b Cummins 28
A. de Villiers c Smith b Cummins 91
D. Miller c Smith b Faulkner 45
F. Behardien run out (Warner) 22
R. McLaren c Wade b Starc 13
R. Peterson b Faulkner 11
W. Parnell not out 3
D. Steyn not out 0
Extras (b-5 lb-5 w-9) 19
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 267
Fall of wickets: 1-28 H. Amla,2-70 Q. de Kock,3-77 F. du Plessis,4-199 D. Miller,5-230 A. de Villiers,6-246 R. McLaren,7-261 R. Peterson,8-262 F. Behardien
Did not bat: K. Abbott
Bowling
M. Starc 10 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-3)
N. Coulter-Nile 3 - 0 - 16 - 1(w-1)
P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-5)
G. Maxwell 9 - 0 - 43 - 1
S. Watson 5 - 0 - 25 - 0
J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 45 - 2
S. Smith 3 - 0 - 27 - 0
Australia Innings
A. Finch c du Plessis b Parnell 22
D. Warner lbw b Abbott 4
S. Watson c de Kock b McLaren 19
S. Smith b Peterson 104
G. Bailey c de Kock b Steyn 16
G. Maxwell c Amla b Steyn 2
M. Wade c McLaren b Parnell 52
J. Faulkner not out 34
P. Cummins not out 1
Extras (b-5 lb-2 nb-1 w-6) 14
Total (for 7 wickets, 49 overs) 268
Fall of wickets: 1-8 D. Warner,2-43 S. Watson,3-48 A. Finch,4-86 G. Bailey,5-98 G. Maxwell,6-219 M. Wade,7-267 S. Smith
Did not bat: N. Coulter-Nile, M. Starc
Bowling
D. Steyn 9 - 0 - 47 - 2
K. Abbott 10 - 0 - 43 - 1
R. McLaren 10 - 0 - 62 - 1(w-1)
W. Parnell 9 - 0 - 52 - 2(nb-1 w-3)
R. Peterson 8 - 0 - 44 - 1(w-1)
F. Behardien 3 - 0 - 13 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Billy Bowden
Umpire: John Ward
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: Australia won by 3 wickets