Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
New Zealand 1st innings 403 (T. Latham 137; Z. Babar 4-137)
Pakistan 1st innings 393 (S. Ahmed 112, A. Ali 75, Y. Khan 72)
New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 167-6)
T. Latham c Shafiq b Shah 9
B. McCullum lbw b Babar 45
K. Williamson c Umar b Babar 11
R. Taylor st S. Ahmed b Shah 104
C. Anderson b Shah 0
J. Neesham b Babar 11
B. Watling c Shafiq b Shah 11
M. Craig c R. Ali b Shah 34
T. Southee c Az. Ali b Babar 20
I. Sodhi not out 2
Extras (lb-3) 3
Total (for 9 wickets declared, 64.5 overs) 250
Fall of wickets: 1-42 T. Latham,2-63 K. Williamson,3-78 B. McCullum,4-79 C. Anderson,5-125 J. Neesham,6-166 B. Watling,7-226 M. Craig,8-228 R. Taylor,9-250 T. Southee
Did not bat: T. Boult
Bowling
R. Ali 8 - 0 - 39 - 0
E. Adil 8 - 1 - 33 - 0
Z. Babar 27.5 - 5 - 96 - 4
Y. Shah 21 - 1 - 79 - 5
Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 261 runs)
S. Masood lbw b Boult 40
T. Umar c Watling b Southee 4
Az. Ali c Neesham b Craig 24
Y. Khan c Taylor b Craig 44
Misbah-ul-Haq c Watling b Boult 0
A. Shafiq not out 41
S. Ahmed not out 24
Extras (b-15 lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 19
Total (for 5 wickets, 67 overs) 196
Fall of wickets: 1-8 T. Umar,2-70 Az. Ali,3-73 S. Masood,4-75 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-149 Y. Khan
Did not bat: Y. Shah, Z. Babar, E. Adil, R. Ali
Bowling
T. Boult 10 - 6 - 12 - 2
T. Southee 11 - 3 - 21 - 1
M. Craig 17 - 3 - 66 - 2
I. Sodhi 21 - 5 - 63 - 0
C. Anderson 3 - 1 - 4 - 0(w-1)
J. Neesham 2 - 1 - 1 - 0
B. McCullum 3 - 0 - 12 - 0(nb-1)
Referees
Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: Draw