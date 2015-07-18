July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between England and Australia on Saturday in London, England Australia 1st innings 566 for 8 decl (S. Smith 215, C. Rogers 173; S. Broad 4-83) England 1st innings (Overnight: 85-4) A. Lyth c Nevill b Starc 0 A. Cook b M. Marsh 96 G. Ballance b Johnson 23 I. Bell b Hazlewood 1 J. Root c Nevill b Johnson 1 B. Stokes b M. Marsh 87 J. Buttler c Nevill b Lyon 13 M. Ali lbw b Hazlewood 39 S. Broad c sub b Johnson 21 M. Wood b Hazlewood 4 J. Anderson not out 6 Extras (b-12 lb-8 nb-1) 21 Total (all out, 90.1 overs) 312 Fall of wickets: 1-0 A. Lyth,2-28 G. Ballance,3-29 I. Bell,4-30 J. Root,5-175 B. Stokes,6-210 J. Buttler,7-266 A. Cook,8-294 M. Ali,9-306 M. Wood,10-312 S. Broad Bowling M. Starc 22 - 1 - 86 - 1 J. Hazlewood 22 - 2 - 68 - 3(nb-1) M. Johnson 20.1 - 8 - 53 - 3 N. Lyon 16 - 1 - 53 - 1 M. Marsh 8 - 3 - 23 - 2 S. Smith 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Australia 2nd innings C. Rogers not out 44 D. Warner not out 60 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for no loss, 26 overs) 108 Fall of wickets: To bat: S. Smith, M. Clarke, A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 4 - 0 - 21 - 0 S. Broad 4 - 2 - 10 - 0 M. Ali 7 - 0 - 21 - 0 M. Wood 6 - 2 - 23 - 0 B. Stokes 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 J. Root 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle