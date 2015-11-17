Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday in Perth, Australia Australia 1st innings 559 for 9 decl (D. Warner 253, U. Khawaja 121) New Zealand 1st innings 624 (R. Taylor 290, K. Williamson 166; M. Starc 4-119) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 258-2) J. Burns c Taylor b Southee 0 D. Warner c Latham b Boult 24 S. Smith c Watling b Boult 138 A. Voges lbw b Southee 119 M. Marsh lbw b Bracewell 1 P. Nevill c Watling b Southee 35 M. Johnson c Watling b Southee 29 M. Starc not out 28 J. Hazlewood not out 2 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1 w-1) 9 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 103 overs) 385 Fall of wickets: 1-8 J. Burns,2-46 D. Warner,3-270 S. Smith,4-277 M. Marsh,5-294 A. Voges,6-355 M. Johnson,7-366 P. Nevill Did not bat: U. Khawaja, N. Lyon Bowling T. Southee 25 - 4 - 97 - 4 T. Boult 19 - 2 - 77 - 2 D. Bracewell 20 - 5 - 62 - 1 M. Henry 20 - 7 - 53 - 0(w-1) M. Craig 18 - 1 - 81 - 0(nb-1) K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 321 runs) T. Latham c Hazlewood b Johnson 15 M. Guptill c Burns b Johnson 17 K. Williamson not out 32 R. Taylor not out 36 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (for 2 wickets, 28 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-34 T. Latham,2-44 M. Guptill To bat: B. McCullum, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, M. Craig, M. Henry, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling M. Starc 6 - 1 - 33 - 0 J. Hazlewood 6 - 3 - 3 - 0 M. Johnson 6 - 2 - 20 - 2 N. Lyon 7 - 0 - 35 - 0 M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: Draw