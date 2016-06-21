June 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Nottingham, England
Sri Lanka Innings
K. Perera c Roy b Willey 24
D. Gunathilaka c Bairstow b Willey 9
K. Mendis c Buttler b Woakes 17
D. Chandimal c Woakes b Ali 37
A. Mathews c Woakes b Plunkett 73
S. Prasanna c&b Woakes 59
U. Tharanga c Buttler b Plunkett 3
D. Shanaka run out (Plunkett, Willey) 20
F. Maharoof not out 31
S. Lakmal run out (Willey, Woakes) 7
Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-3) 6
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-27 D. Gunathilaka,2-50 K. Perera,3-56 K. Mendis,4-120 D. Chandimal,5-188 S. Prasanna,6-197 U. Tharanga,7-225 D. Shanaka,8-266 A. Mathews,9-286 S. Lakmal
Did not bat: N. Pradeep
Bowling
C. Woakes 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-2)
D. Willey 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 36 - 0
L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 67 - 2(nb-1)
M. Ali 10 - 0 - 69 - 1
England Innings
J. Roy lbw b Mathews 3
A. Hales c K. Perera b Lakmal 4
J. Root b Mathews 2
E. Morgan c Chandimal b Pradeep 43
J. Bairstow c Gunathilaka b Lakmal 3
J. Buttler c Shanaka b Prasanna 93
M. Ali b Pradeep 7
C. Woakes not out 95
D. Willey c K. Mendis b Maharoof 7
L. Plunkett not out 22
Extras (lb-2 w-5) 7
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-3 J. Roy,2-7 A. Hales,3-17 J. Root,4-30 J. Bairstow,5-72 E. Morgan,6-82 M. Ali,7-220 J. Buttler,8-235 D. Willey
Did not bat: A. Rashid
Bowling
S. Lakmal 10 - 0 - 65 - 2(w-3)
A. Mathews 6 - 0 - 22 - 2
D. Shanaka 3 - 0 - 21 - 0
N. Pradeep 10 - 0 - 64 - 2(w-1)
F. Maharoof 10 - 0 - 59 - 1
S. Prasanna 10 - 0 - 43 - 1
D. Gunathilaka 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Rob Bailey
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: David Boon
Result: Tie