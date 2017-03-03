March 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between West Indies and England on Friday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda England Innings J. Roy lbw b Gabriel 13 S. Billings c C. Brathwaite b Nurse 52 J. Root b Gabriel 4 E. Morgan run out (, C. Brathwaite) 107 J. Buttler c Carter b Nurse 14 B. Stokes c Holder b Bishoo 55 M. Ali not out 31 Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-12) 20 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 296 Fall of wickets: 1-23 J. Roy,2-29 J. Root,3-96 S. Billings,4-129 J. Buttler,5-239 B. Stokes,6-292 E. Morgan Did not bat: C. Woakes, A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, S. Finn Bowling J. Holder 9 - 1 - 46 - 0(w-2) S. Gabriel 10 - 0 - 58 - 2(nb-1 w-2) C. Brathwaite 10 - 1 - 54 - 0(w-1) A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 57 - 2(w-1) D. Bishoo 6 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-6) J. Mohammed 5 - 0 - 25 - 0 West Indies Innings K. Brathwaite c Rashid b Woakes 14 E. Lewis c Billings b Woakes 21 K. Powell c Roy b Plunkett 1 S. Hope c Finn b Rashid 31 J. Mohammed run out (, Finn) 72 J. Carter c Roy b Plunkett 52 J. Holder c Buttler b Plunkett 4 C. Brathwaite c Root b Woakes 12 A. Nurse lbw b Woakes 21 D. Bishoo not out 12 S. Gabriel c Buttler b Plunkett 0 Extras (lb-4 w-7) 11 Total (all out, 47.2 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-36 E. Lewis,2-37 K. Powell,3-39 K. Brathwaite,4-108 S. Hope,5-190 J. Carter,6-201 J. Holder,7-210 J. Mohammed,8-224 C. Brathwaite,9-250 A. Nurse,10-251 S. Gabriel Bowling S. Finn 9 - 0 - 49 - 0(w-1) C. Woakes 9 - 1 - 47 - 4 J. Root 5 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1) L. Plunkett 8.2 - 1 - 40 - 4(w-3) M. Ali 7 - 0 - 37 - 0 A. Rashid 9 - 1 - 43 - 1(w-2) Referees Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: England won by 45 runs