Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and England on Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa
England Innings
J. Roy lbw b Tahir 8
A. Hales c Rossouw b Rabada 112
J. Root lbw b Tahir 27
E. Morgan c de Kock b Wiese 2
B. Stokes b Rabada 29
J. Buttler b Rabada 0
M. Ali c Behardien b Abbott 12
C. Woakes c Abbott b Wiese 0
A. Rashid c Rabada b Wiese 9
S. Broad c de Villiers b Tahir 13
R. Topley not out 1
Extras (b-4 lb-8 w-11) 23
Total (all out, 45 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-15 J. Roy,2-76 J. Root,3-85 E. Morgan,4-155 B. Stokes,5-156 J. Buttler,6-181 M. Ali,7-183 C. Woakes,8-192 A. Rashid,9-223 A. Hales,10-236 S. Broad
Bowling
K. Abbott 9 - 0 - 28 - 1(w-1)
K. Rabada 9 - 1 - 34 - 3(w-3)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 53 - 3(w-1)
C. Morris 8 - 0 - 59 - 0(w-4)
D. Wiese 9 - 0 - 50 - 3(w-2)
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Buttler b Topley 4
H. Amla st Buttler b Ali 59
F. du Plessis b Topley 0
R. Rossouw c Hales b Topley 4
A. de Villiers not out 101
F. Behardien c Stokes b Rashid 13
D. Wiese not out 41
Extras (nb-1 w-14) 15
Total (for 5 wickets, 44 overs) 237
Fall of wickets: 1-14 Q. de Kock,2-14 F. du Plessis,3-22 R. Rossouw,4-147 H. Amla,5-166 F. Behardien
Did not bat: C. Morris, K. Rabada, K. Abbott, I. Tahir
Bowling
S. Broad 9 - 1 - 34 - 0(w-1)
R. Topley 7 - 1 - 41 - 3(w-4)
C. Woakes 5 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1)
B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 34 - 0(nb-1 w-2)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 59 - 1(w-6)
M. Ali 8 - 1 - 37 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Johan Cloete
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: South Africa won by 5 wickets