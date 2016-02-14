Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and England on Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa England Innings J. Roy lbw b Tahir 8 A. Hales c Rossouw b Rabada 112 J. Root lbw b Tahir 27 E. Morgan c de Kock b Wiese 2 B. Stokes b Rabada 29 J. Buttler b Rabada 0 M. Ali c Behardien b Abbott 12 C. Woakes c Abbott b Wiese 0 A. Rashid c Rabada b Wiese 9 S. Broad c de Villiers b Tahir 13 R. Topley not out 1 Extras (b-4 lb-8 w-11) 23 Total (all out, 45 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-15 J. Roy,2-76 J. Root,3-85 E. Morgan,4-155 B. Stokes,5-156 J. Buttler,6-181 M. Ali,7-183 C. Woakes,8-192 A. Rashid,9-223 A. Hales,10-236 S. Broad Bowling K. Abbott 9 - 0 - 28 - 1(w-1) K. Rabada 9 - 1 - 34 - 3(w-3) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 53 - 3(w-1) C. Morris 8 - 0 - 59 - 0(w-4) D. Wiese 9 - 0 - 50 - 3(w-2) South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Buttler b Topley 4 H. Amla st Buttler b Ali 59 F. du Plessis b Topley 0 R. Rossouw c Hales b Topley 4 A. de Villiers not out 101 F. Behardien c Stokes b Rashid 13 D. Wiese not out 41 Extras (nb-1 w-14) 15 Total (for 5 wickets, 44 overs) 237 Fall of wickets: 1-14 Q. de Kock,2-14 F. du Plessis,3-22 R. Rossouw,4-147 H. Amla,5-166 F. Behardien Did not bat: C. Morris, K. Rabada, K. Abbott, I. Tahir Bowling S. Broad 9 - 1 - 34 - 0(w-1) R. Topley 7 - 1 - 41 - 3(w-4) C. Woakes 5 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1) B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 34 - 0(nb-1 w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 59 - 1(w-6) M. Ali 8 - 1 - 37 - 1 Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 5 wickets