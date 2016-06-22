Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the Triangular Series match between West Indies and Australia on Tuesday in Bridgetown, Barbados West Indies Innings J. Charles c Smith b Starc 0 A. Fletcher c M. Marsh b Starc 9 Da. Bravo c Smith b Hazlewood 15 M. Samuels c M. Marsh b Faulkner 125 D. Ramdin b Starc 91 K. Pollard c M. Marsh b Boland 20 C. Brathwaite b Boland 7 J. Holder c M. Marsh b Faulkner 1 S. Narine not out 1 Extras (lb-4 w-9) 13 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Charles,2-29 Da. Bravo,3-31 A. Fletcher,4-223 D. Ramdin,5-247 K. Pollard,6-269 C. Brathwaite,7-274 J. Holder,8-282 M. Samuels Did not bat: S. Benn, S. Gabriel Bowling M. Starc 10 - 1 - 51 - 3(w-3) J. Hazlewood 10 - 3 - 40 - 1 J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 56 - 2 S. Boland 10 - 0 - 69 - 2(w-3) M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1) A. Finch 3 - 0 - 16 - 0 G. Maxwell 2 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-2) Australia Innings U. Khawaja c Ramdin b Gabriel 17 A. Finch c Samuels b C. Brathwaite 16 S. Smith run out (Da. Bravo, Benn) 78 G. Bailey c Pollard b Benn 34 M. Marsh not out 79 G. Maxwell not out 46 Extras (b-3 lb-4 w-6) 13 Total (for 4 wickets, 48.4 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-35 A. Finch,2-35 U. Khawaja,3-99 G. Bailey,4-221 S. Smith Did not bat: M. Wade, J. Faulkner, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, S. Boland Bowling J. Holder 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 S. Gabriel 9 - 1 - 43 - 1 C. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 62 - 1 S. Benn 10 - 0 - 47 - 1 S. Narine 10 - 0 - 49 - 0(w-3) K. Pollard 5.4 - 0 - 42 - 0(w-3) A. Fletcher 3 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 6 wickets
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.