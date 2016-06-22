June 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the Triangular Series match between West Indies and Australia on Tuesday in Bridgetown, Barbados West Indies Innings J. Charles c Smith b Starc 0 A. Fletcher c M. Marsh b Starc 9 Da. Bravo c Smith b Hazlewood 15 M. Samuels c M. Marsh b Faulkner 125 D. Ramdin b Starc 91 K. Pollard c M. Marsh b Boland 20 C. Brathwaite b Boland 7 J. Holder c M. Marsh b Faulkner 1 S. Narine not out 1 Extras (lb-4 w-9) 13 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Charles,2-29 Da. Bravo,3-31 A. Fletcher,4-223 D. Ramdin,5-247 K. Pollard,6-269 C. Brathwaite,7-274 J. Holder,8-282 M. Samuels Did not bat: S. Benn, S. Gabriel Bowling M. Starc 10 - 1 - 51 - 3(w-3) J. Hazlewood 10 - 3 - 40 - 1 J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 56 - 2 S. Boland 10 - 0 - 69 - 2(w-3) M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1) A. Finch 3 - 0 - 16 - 0 G. Maxwell 2 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-2) Australia Innings U. Khawaja c Ramdin b Gabriel 17 A. Finch c Samuels b C. Brathwaite 16 S. Smith run out (Da. Bravo, Benn) 78 G. Bailey c Pollard b Benn 34 M. Marsh not out 79 G. Maxwell not out 46 Extras (b-3 lb-4 w-6) 13 Total (for 4 wickets, 48.4 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-35 A. Finch,2-35 U. Khawaja,3-99 G. Bailey,4-221 S. Smith Did not bat: M. Wade, J. Faulkner, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, S. Boland Bowling J. Holder 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 S. Gabriel 9 - 1 - 43 - 1 C. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 62 - 1 S. Benn 10 - 0 - 47 - 1 S. Narine 10 - 0 - 49 - 0(w-3) K. Pollard 5.4 - 0 - 42 - 0(w-3) A. Fletcher 3 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 6 wickets