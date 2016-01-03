Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Australia and West Indies on Sunday in Sydney, Australia
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c Smith b Lyon 85
S. Hope c Nevill b Hazlewood 9
Da. Bravo c Khawaja b Pattinson 33
M. Samuels run out (Hazlewood, Nevill) 4
J. Blackwood b Lyon 10
D. Ramdin not out 23
J. Holder c Burns b O'Keefe 1
C. Brathwaite not out 35
Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-1) 7
Total (for 6 wickets, 75 overs) 207
Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Hope,2-104 Da. Bravo,3-115 M. Samuels,4-131 J. Blackwood,5-158 K. Brathwaite,6-159 J. Holder
To bat: K. Roach, J. Taylor, J. Warrican
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 12 - 2 - 35 - 1
J. Pattinson 13 - 2 - 41 - 1(nb-1)
N. Lyon 32 - 11 - 68 - 2
M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 15 - 0
S. O'Keefe 14 - 4 - 42 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Chris Broad