Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 452 (Y. Khan 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 96, A. Shafiq 68, S. Ahmed 56; S. Gabriel 5-96) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 106-4) L. Johnson lbw b R. Ali 12 Da. Bravo lbw b Shah 43 K. Brathwaite run out (Misbah-ul-Haq, S. Ahmed) 21 M. Samuels c Aslam b R. Ali 30 D. Bishoo b So. Khan 20 J. Blackwood c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 8 R. Chase c Shafiq b Shah 22 S. Hope b Shah 11 J. Holder not out 31 M. Cummins b So. Khan 3 S. Gabriel c So. Khan b Shah 13 Extras (b-2 lb-7 nb-1) 10 Total (all out, 94.4 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-27 L. Johnson,2-65 Da. Bravo,3-106 M. Samuels,4-106 K. Brathwaite,5-121 J. Blackwood,6-144 D. Bishoo, 7-169 R. Chase,8-178 S. Hope,9-197 M. Cummins,10-224 S. Gabriel Bowling R. Ali 21 - 8 - 45 - 3 So. Khan 19 - 8 - 35 - 2 Z. Babar 21 - 6 - 39 - 0 A. Shafiq 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Y. Shah 28.4 - 6 - 86 - 4 M. Nawaz 4 - 1 - 8 - 0(nb-1) Pakistan 2nd innings S. Aslam c Hope b Gabriel 50 Az. Ali not out 52 A. Shafiq not out 5 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-2) 7 Total (for 1 wickets, 39 overs) 114 Fall of wickets: 1-93 S. Aslam To bat: Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, S. Ahmed, M. Nawaz, Y. Shah, S. Khan, Z. Babar, R. Ali Bowling S. Gabriel 8 - 1 - 21 - 1(nb-2) M. Cummins 3 - 0 - 5 - 0 K. Brathwaite 13 - 2 - 27 - 0 D. Bishoo 12 - 0 - 45 - 0 J. Holder 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Jeff Crowe