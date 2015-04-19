Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Sunday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Rahim b Al Hasan 36 S. Ahmed c Sarkar b R. Hossain 7 M. Hafeez b A. Sunny 0 H. Sohail c&b Mortaza 44 F. Alam b Nas. Hossain 0 M. Rizwan lbw b Al Hasan 13 S. Nasim not out 77 W. Riaz not out 51 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-2 w-5) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 239 Fall of wickets: 1-36 S. Ahmed,2-37 M. Hafeez,3-58 Az. Ali,4-59 F. Alam,5-77 M. Rizwan,6-154 H. Sohail Did not bat: J. Khan, S. Ajmal, R. Ali Bowling M. Mortaza 8 - 0 - 52 - 1(nb-1) T. Ahmed 8 - 1 - 41 - 0(w-1) A. Sunny 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1) R. Hossain 7 - 2 - 27 - 1(nb-1 w-1) Nas. Hossain 5 - 0 - 17 - 1(w-1) S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 51 - 2 M. Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 6 - 0(w-1) Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal not out 116 S. Sarkar c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 17 M. Mahmudullah b Ajmal 17 M. Rahim c Alam b R. Ali 65 S. Al Hasan not out 7 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-15) 18 Total (for 3 wickets, 38.1 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-22 S. Sarkar,2-100 M. Mahmudullah,3-218 M. Rahim Did not bat: S. Rahman, N. Hossain, M. Mortaza, A. Sunny, T. Ahmed, R. Hossain Bowling J. Khan 9 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-4) R. Ali 7 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-2) W. Riaz 8 - 0 - 36 - 0(nb-1 w-3) S. Ajmal 9.1 - 1 - 49 - 1(w-1) Az. Ali 3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1) S. Nasim 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Enamul Haque Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.