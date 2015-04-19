April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Sunday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Rahim b Al Hasan 36 S. Ahmed c Sarkar b R. Hossain 7 M. Hafeez b A. Sunny 0 H. Sohail c&b Mortaza 44 F. Alam b Nas. Hossain 0 M. Rizwan lbw b Al Hasan 13 S. Nasim not out 77 W. Riaz not out 51 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-2 w-5) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 239 Fall of wickets: 1-36 S. Ahmed,2-37 M. Hafeez,3-58 Az. Ali,4-59 F. Alam,5-77 M. Rizwan,6-154 H. Sohail Did not bat: J. Khan, S. Ajmal, R. Ali Bowling M. Mortaza 8 - 0 - 52 - 1(nb-1) T. Ahmed 8 - 1 - 41 - 0(w-1) A. Sunny 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1) R. Hossain 7 - 2 - 27 - 1(nb-1 w-1) Nas. Hossain 5 - 0 - 17 - 1(w-1) S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 51 - 2 M. Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 6 - 0(w-1) Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal not out 116 S. Sarkar c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 17 M. Mahmudullah b Ajmal 17 M. Rahim c Alam b R. Ali 65 S. Al Hasan not out 7 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-15) 18 Total (for 3 wickets, 38.1 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-22 S. Sarkar,2-100 M. Mahmudullah,3-218 M. Rahim Did not bat: S. Rahman, N. Hossain, M. Mortaza, A. Sunny, T. Ahmed, R. Hossain Bowling J. Khan 9 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-4) R. Ali 7 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-2) W. Riaz 8 - 0 - 36 - 0(nb-1 w-3) S. Ajmal 9.1 - 1 - 49 - 1(w-1) Az. Ali 3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1) S. Nasim 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Enamul Haque Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Bangladesh won by 7 wickets