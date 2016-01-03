Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa
England 1st innings (Overnight: 317-5)
A. Cook c Morris b Rabada 27
A. Hales c de Villiers b M. Morkel 60
N. Compton c Bavuma b Rabada 45
J. Root c de Kock b Morris 50
J. Taylor c de Kock b Rabada 0
B. Stokes run out (, de Villiers) 258
J. Bairstow not out 150
M. Ali not out 0
Extras (b-12 lb-6 nb-8 w-13) 39
Total (for 6 wickets declared, 125.5 overs) 629
Fall of wickets: 1-55 A. Cook,2-129 A. Hales,3-167 N. Compton,4-167 J. Taylor,5-223 J. Root,6-622 B. Stokes
Did not bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Bowling
M. Morkel 29 - 5 - 114 - 1(nb-1 w-5)
C. Morris 28 - 3 - 150 - 1
K. Rabada 29.5 - 2 - 175 - 3(nb-7 w-8)
D. Piedt 25 - 5 - 112 - 0
S. van Zyl 10 - 0 - 43 - 0
D. Elgar 4 - 0 - 17 - 0
South Africa 1st innings
D. Elgar c Compton b Stokes 44
S. van Zyl run out (Compton, Bairstow) 4
H. Amla not out 64
A. de Villiers not out 25
Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4
Total (for 2 wickets, 43 overs) 141
Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. van Zyl,2-85 D. Elgar
To bat: Q. de Kock, T. Bavuma, F. du Plessis, D. Piedt, C. Morris, K. Rabada, M. Morkel
Bowling
J. Anderson 9 - 2 - 24 - 0
S. Broad 9 - 2 - 32 - 0
M. Ali 9 - 1 - 30 - 0
S. Finn 9 - 1 - 30 - 0
J. Root 1 - 0 - 3 - 0
B. Stokes 6 - 1 - 20 - 1(w-2)
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle