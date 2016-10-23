Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Mohali, India New Zealand Innings M. Guptill lbw b U. Yadav 27 T. Latham c M. Pandey b Jadhav 61 K. Williamson lbw b Jadhav 22 R. Taylor st Dhoni b Mishra 44 C. Anderson c Rahane b Jadhav 6 L. Ronchi st Dhoni b Mishra 1 J. Neesham c Jadhav b U. Yadav 57 M. Santner c Kohli b Bumrah 7 T. Southee b U. Yadav 13 M. Henry not out 39 T. Boult b Bumrah 1 Extras (w-7) 7 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 285 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Guptill,2-80 K. Williamson,3-153 R. Taylor,4-160 C. Anderson,5-161 L. Ronchi,6-169 T. Latham,7-180 M. Santner,8-199 T. Southee,9-283 J. Neesham,10-285 T. Boult Bowling U. Yadav 10 - 0 - 75 - 3(w-3) H. Pandya 5 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-2) J. Bumrah 9.4 - 0 - 52 - 2 K. Jadhav 5 - 0 - 29 - 3(w-2) A. Patel 10 - 0 - 49 - 0 A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 46 - 2 India Innings Ro. Sharma lbw b Southee 13 A. Rahane c Santner b Henry 5 V. Kohli not out 154 M. Dhoni c Taylor b Henry 80 M. Pandey not out 28 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 48.2 overs) 289 Fall of wickets: 1-13 A. Rahane,2-41 Ro. Sharma,3-192 M. Dhoni Did not bat: K. Jadhav, A. Patel, H. Pandya, A. Mishra, U. Yadav, J. Bumrah Bowling M. Henry 9.2 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 73 - 0(w-2) T. Southee 10 - 0 - 55 - 1(w-2) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 43 - 0 J. Neesham 9 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-2) Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: CK Nandan Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 7 wickets
MUMBAI, May 16 India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.