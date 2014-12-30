Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third Test between Australia and India on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia
Australia 1st innings 530 (S. Smith 192, R. Harris 74, C. Rogers 57, B. Haddin 55, S. Watson 52; M. Shami 4-138)
India 1st innings 465 (V. Kohli 169, A. Rahane 147, M. Vijay 68; R. Harris 4-70)
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 261-7)
D. Warner lbw b Ashwin 40
C. Rogers b Ashwin 69
S. Watson c Dhoni b I. Sharma 17
S. Smith c Rahane b U. Yadav 14
S. Marsh run out (Kohli) 99
J. Burns c Dhoni b I. Sharma 9
B. Haddin c Dhoni b U. Yadav 13
M. Johnson c Rahane b Shami 15
R. Harris c Dhoni b Shami 21
N. Lyon not out 1
J. Hazlewood not out 0
Extras (lb-13 nb-5 w-2) 20
Total (for 9 wickets declared, 98 overs) 318
Fall of wickets: 1-57 D. Warner,2-98 S. Watson,3-131 S. Smith,4-164 C. Rogers,5-176 J. Burns,6-202 B. Haddin,7-234 M. Johnson,8-303 R. Harris,9-317 S. Marsh
Bowling
U. Yadav 22 - 3 - 89 - 2(w-1)
M. Shami 28 - 4 - 92 - 2(w-1)
I. Sharma 20 - 5 - 49 - 2(nb-5)
R. Ashwin 28 - 4 - 75 - 2
India 2nd innings (Target: 384 runs)
M. Vijay lbw b Hazlewood 11
S. Dhawan lbw b Harris 0
L. Rahul c Watson b Johnson 1
V. Kohli c Burns b Harris 54
A. Rahane c S. Marsh b Hazlewood 48
C. Pujara b Johnson 21
M. Dhoni not out 24
R. Ashwin not out 8
Extras (lb-6 nb-1) 7
Total (for 6 wickets, 66 overs) 174
Fall of wickets: 1-2 S. Dhawan,2-5 L. Rahul,3-19 M. Vijay,4-104 V. Kohli,5-141 C. Pujara,6-142 A. Rahane
Did not bat: M. Shami, I. Sharma, U. Yadav
Bowling
M. Johnson 15 - 3 - 38 - 2
R. Harris 16 - 8 - 30 - 2
J. Hazlewood 15 - 3 - 40 - 2
N. Lyon 12 - 0 - 36 - 0
S. Watson 6 - 1 - 14 - 0(nb-1)
S. Smith 2 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: John Ward
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
Result: Draw