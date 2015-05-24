May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between England and New Zealand on Sunday in London, England England 1st innings 389 (J. Root 98, B. Stokes 92, J. Buttler 67, M. Ali 58; T. Boult 4-79, M. Henry 4-93) New Zealand 1st innings 523 (K. Williamson 132, M. Guptill 70, R. Taylor 62, B. Watling 61no, T. Latham 59) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 74-2) A. Lyth c Southee b Boult 12 A. Cook not out 153 G. Ballance b Southee 0 I. Bell c Latham b Southee 29 J. Root c Boult b Henry 84 B. Stokes c Taylor b Craig 101 J. Buttler c Latham b Henry 14 M. Ali not out 19 Extras (b-2 lb-10 w-5) 17 Total (for 6 wickets, 118 overs) 429 Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Lyth,2-25 G. Ballance,3-74 I. Bell,4-232 J. Root,5-364 B. Stokes,6-389 J. Buttler To bat: M. Wood, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling T. Boult 28 - 5 - 71 - 1 T. Southee 29 - 4 - 129 - 2(w-1) M. Henry 29 - 3 - 106 - 2(w-2) M. Craig 28 - 3 - 96 - 1(w-1) C. Anderson 3 - 0 - 13 - 0 K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Rod Tucker Referee: David Boon