July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between England and Australia on Sunday in London, England Australia 1st innings 566 for 8 decl (S. Smith 215, C. Rogers 173; S. Broad 4-83) England 1st innings 312 (A. Cook 96, B. Stokes 87) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 108-0) C. Rogers retired hurt 49 D. Warner c Cook b Ali 83 S. Smith b Ali 58 M. Clarke not out 32 M. Marsh not out 27 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (for 2 wickets declared, 49 overs) 254 Fall of wickets: 1-165 D. Warner,2-210 S. Smith Did not bat: A. Voges, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 7 - 0 - 38 - 0 S. Broad 8 - 2 - 42 - 0 M. Ali 16 - 0 - 78 - 2 M. Wood 10 - 3 - 39 - 0 B. Stokes 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 J. Root 5 - 0 - 32 - 0 England 2nd innings (Target: 509 runs) A. Lyth c Nevill b Starc 7 A. Cook c Nevill b Johnson 11 G. Ballance c Nevill b M. Marsh 14 I. Bell c sub b Lyon 11 J. Root b Hazlewood 17 B. Stokes run out (Johnson) 0 J. Buttler c Nevill b Johnson 11 M. Ali c sub b Johnson 0 S. Broad c Voges b Lyon 25 M. Wood not out 2 J. Anderson b Hazlewood 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (all out, 37 overs) 103 Fall of wickets: 1-12 A. Lyth,2-23 A. Cook,3-42 G. Ballance,4-48 I. Bell,5-52 B. Stokes,6-64 J. Buttler,7-64 M. Ali,8-101 S. Broad,9-101 J. Root,10-103 J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 7 - 3 - 16 - 1 J. Hazlewood 8 - 2 - 20 - 2 M. Johnson 10 - 3 - 27 - 3 M. Marsh 3 - 2 - 8 - 1 N. Lyon 9 - 3 - 27 - 2 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Australia won by 405 runs