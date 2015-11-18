Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between India and South Africa on Wednesday in Bangalore, India
South Africa 1st innings 214 (A. de Villiers 85; R. Jadeja 4-50, R. Ashwin 4-70)
India 1st innings (Overnight: 80-0)
M. Vijay not out 28
S. Dhawan not out 45
Extras (b-4 nb-3) 7
Total (for no loss, 22 overs) 80
Fall of wickets:
Did not bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron
Bowling
M. Morkel 7 - 1 - 23 - 0(nb-3)
K. Abbott 6 - 1 - 18 - 0
K. Rabada 5 - 1 - 17 - 0
J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
I. Tahir 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Draw