Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between India and South Africa on Wednesday in Bangalore, India South Africa 1st innings 214 (A. de Villiers 85; R. Jadeja 4-50, R. Ashwin 4-70) India 1st innings (Overnight: 80-0) M. Vijay not out 28 S. Dhawan not out 45 Extras (b-4 nb-3) 7 Total (for no loss, 22 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron Bowling M. Morkel 7 - 1 - 23 - 0(nb-3) K. Abbott 6 - 1 - 18 - 0 K. Rabada 5 - 1 - 17 - 0 J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 I. Tahir 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Draw