Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Australia and West Indies on Monday in Sydney, Australia West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 207-6) K. Brathwaite c Smith b Lyon 85 S. Hope c Nevill b Hazlewood 9 Da. Bravo c Khawaja b Pattinson 33 M. Samuels run out (Hazlewood, Nevill) 4 J. Blackwood b Lyon 10 D. Ramdin not out 30 J. Holder c Burns b O'Keefe 1 C. Brathwaite b Pattinson 69 K. Roach not out 0 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-1) 7 Total (for 7 wickets, 86.2 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Hope,2-104 Da. Bravo,3-115 M. Samuels,4-131 J. Blackwood,5-158 K. Brathwaite,6-159 J. Holder,7-246 C. Brathwaite To bat: J. Taylor, J. Warrican Bowling J. Hazlewood 15.2 - 5 - 37 - 1 J. Pattinson 16 - 3 - 67 - 2(nb-1) N. Lyon 35 - 12 - 78 - 2 M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 15 - 0 S. O'Keefe 16 - 5 - 45 - 1 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Chris Broad
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.