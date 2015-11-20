Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth and final One Day International between Pakistan and England on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates England Innings J. Roy c B. Azam b Shah 102 A. Hales c Malik b Irfan 22 J. Root st S. Ahmed b Az. Ali 71 J. Buttler not out 116 E. Morgan st S. Ahmed b Az. Ali 14 J. Taylor c Shehzad b Irfan 13 M. Ali not out 4 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-8) 13 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 355 Fall of wickets: 1-54 A. Hales,2-194 J. Roy,3-201 J. Root,4-227 E. Morgan,5-306 J. Taylor Did not bat: C. Woakes, A. Rashid, D. Willey, R. Topley Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 64 - 2(w-2) An. Ali 9 - 0 - 75 - 0(w-1) W. Riaz 9 - 0 - 70 - 0(nb-1 w-5) Y. Shah 10 - 0 - 57 - 1 S. Malik 7 - 0 - 59 - 0 Az. Ali 5 - 0 - 26 - 2 Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c&b Willey 44 A. Shehzad c Ali b Willey 13 M. Hafeez run out (Willey, Buttler) 37 B. Azam c Hales b Rashid 51 S. Malik c Hales b Topley 52 M. Rizwan c Buttler b Rashid 11 S. Ahmed c Willey b Rashid 24 An. Ali c Rashid b Ali 24 W. Riaz c&b Ali 1 Y. Shah c Woakes b Ali 5 M. Irfan not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (all out, 40.4 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-45 A. Shehzad,2-64 Az. Ali,3-129 M. Hafeez,4-176 B. Azam,5-194 M. Rizwan,6-228 S. Malik,7-249 S. Ahmed,8-259 W. Riaz,9-271 Y. Shah,10-271 An. Ali Bowling D. Willey 6 - 0 - 34 - 2 R. Topley 7 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-4) C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 46 - 0 M. Ali 9.4 - 0 - 53 - 3(w-1) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 78 - 3(w-2) Referees Umpire: Ahsan Raza Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Johan Cloete Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by 84 runs
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.