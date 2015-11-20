Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth and final One Day International between Pakistan and England on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates England Innings J. Roy c B. Azam b Shah 102 A. Hales c Malik b Irfan 22 J. Root st S. Ahmed b Az. Ali 71 J. Buttler not out 116 E. Morgan st S. Ahmed b Az. Ali 14 J. Taylor c Shehzad b Irfan 13 M. Ali not out 4 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-8) 13 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 355 Fall of wickets: 1-54 A. Hales,2-194 J. Roy,3-201 J. Root,4-227 E. Morgan,5-306 J. Taylor Did not bat: C. Woakes, A. Rashid, D. Willey, R. Topley Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 64 - 2(w-2) An. Ali 9 - 0 - 75 - 0(w-1) W. Riaz 9 - 0 - 70 - 0(nb-1 w-5) Y. Shah 10 - 0 - 57 - 1 S. Malik 7 - 0 - 59 - 0 Az. Ali 5 - 0 - 26 - 2 Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c&b Willey 44 A. Shehzad c Ali b Willey 13 M. Hafeez run out (Willey, Buttler) 37 B. Azam c Hales b Rashid 51 S. Malik c Hales b Topley 52 M. Rizwan c Buttler b Rashid 11 S. Ahmed c Willey b Rashid 24 An. Ali c Rashid b Ali 24 W. Riaz c&b Ali 1 Y. Shah c Woakes b Ali 5 M. Irfan not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (all out, 40.4 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-45 A. Shehzad,2-64 Az. Ali,3-129 M. Hafeez,4-176 B. Azam,5-194 M. Rizwan,6-228 S. Malik,7-249 S. Ahmed,8-259 W. Riaz,9-271 Y. Shah,10-271 An. Ali Bowling D. Willey 6 - 0 - 34 - 2 R. Topley 7 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-4) C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 46 - 0 M. Ali 9.4 - 0 - 53 - 3(w-1) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 78 - 3(w-2) Referees Umpire: Ahsan Raza Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Johan Cloete Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by 84 runs