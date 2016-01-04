Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa England 1st innings 629 for 6 decl (B. Stokes 258, J. Bairstow 150no, A. Hales 60, J. Root 50) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 353-3) D. Elgar c Compton b Stokes 44 S. van Zyl run out (Compton, Bairstow) 4 H. Amla not out 157 A. de Villiers c Anderson b Finn 88 F. du Plessis not out 51 Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 130 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. van Zyl,2-85 D. Elgar,3-268 A. de Villiers To bat: T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, D. Piedt, C. Morris, K. Rabada, M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 24 - 8 - 53 - 0 S. Broad 20 - 4 - 54 - 0 M. Ali 31 - 9 - 80 - 0 S. Finn 26 - 3 - 82 - 1(w-2) J. Root 5 - 2 - 12 - 0 B. Stokes 21 - 3 - 67 - 1(w-4) A. Hales 3 - 1 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.