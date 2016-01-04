Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa England 1st innings 629 for 6 decl (B. Stokes 258, J. Bairstow 150no, A. Hales 60, J. Root 50) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 353-3) D. Elgar c Compton b Stokes 44 S. van Zyl run out (Compton, Bairstow) 4 H. Amla not out 157 A. de Villiers c Anderson b Finn 88 F. du Plessis not out 51 Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 130 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. van Zyl,2-85 D. Elgar,3-268 A. de Villiers To bat: T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, D. Piedt, C. Morris, K. Rabada, M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 24 - 8 - 53 - 0 S. Broad 20 - 4 - 54 - 0 M. Ali 31 - 9 - 80 - 0 S. Finn 26 - 3 - 82 - 1(w-2) J. Root 5 - 2 - 12 - 0 B. Stokes 21 - 3 - 67 - 1(w-4) A. Hales 3 - 1 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle