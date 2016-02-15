Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 183 (J. Hazlewood 4-42) Australia 1st innings 562 (A. Voges 239, U. Khawaja 140, S. Smith 71) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 178-4) T. Latham c Khawaja b Lyon 63 M. Guptill c M. Marsh b Lyon 45 K. Williamson c Nevill b Hazlewood 22 H. Nicholls b Bird 59 B. McCullum lbw b M. Marsh 10 C. Anderson lbw b M. Marsh 0 B. Watling b Lyon 10 D. Bracewell lbw b Hazlewood 14 M. Craig not out 33 T. Southee c Khawaja b Lyon 48 T. Boult b M. Marsh 12 Extras (b-2 lb-5 nb-4) 11 Total (all out, 104.3 overs) 327 Fall of wickets: 1-81 M. Guptill,2-121 K. Williamson,3-157 T. Latham,4-178 B. McCullum,5-185 C. Anderson,6-214 B. Watling,7-218 H. Nicholls,8-242 D. Bracewell,9-301 T. Southee,10-327 T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 29 - 7 - 75 - 2 J. Bird 19 - 4 - 51 - 1(nb-2) P. Siddle 8 - 0 - 30 - 0 M. Marsh 17.3 - 2 - 73 - 3(nb-2) N. Lyon 31 - 10 - 91 - 4 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Australia won by an innings and 52 runs