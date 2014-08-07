Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday in Galle, Sri LankaStage: Bottom 1st innings
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 261-4)
K. Manzoor lbw b Prasad 3
A. Shehzad b Prasad 4
Az. Ali b Herath 30
Y. Khan c Vithanage b D. Perera 177
Misbah-ul-Haq c Dickwella b Herath 31
A. Shafiq lbw b Herath 75
S. Ahmed c Mathews b D. Perera 55
A. Rehman c Sangakkara b D. Perera 50
S. Ajmal c M. Jayawardene b D. Perera 12
M. Talha not out 9
J. Khan c M. Jayawardene b D. Perera 0
Extras (lb-4 nb-1) 5
Total (all out, 140.5 overs) 451
Fall of wickets: 1-4 A. Shehzad,2-19 K. Manzoor,3-56 Az. Ali,4-156 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-293 A. Shafiq,6-359 Y. Khan,7-388 S. Ahmed,8-424 S. Ajmal,9-451 A. Rehman,10-451 J. Khan
Bowling
S. Eranga 31 - 13 - 78 - 0(nb-1)
D. Prasad 24 - 3 - 81 - 2
A. Mathews 15 - 7 - 25 - 0
R. Herath 38 - 9 - 116 - 3
D. Perera 31.5 - 1 - 137 - 5
K. Vithanage 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
Sri Lanka 1st innings
U. Tharanga lbw b J. Khan 19
K. Silva not out 38
K. Sangakkara not out 36
Extras (b-1 w-5) 6
Total (for 1 wickets, 34 overs) 99
Fall of wickets: 1-24 U. Tharanga
To bat: M. Jayawardene, A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, D. Prasad, R. Herath, S. Eranga
Bowling
J. Khan 10 - 3 - 38 - 1
M. Talha 7 - 3 - 26 - 0(w-1)
S. Ajmal 12 - 4 - 19 - 0
A. Rehman 5 - 0 - 15 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Andy Pycroft