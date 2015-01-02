Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between South Africa and West Indies on Friday in Cape Town, South Africa West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Elgar b Steyn 7 De. Smith b Harmer 47 L. Johnson lbw b Harmer 54 M. Samuels c du Plessis b van Zyl 43 S. Chanderpaul st de Villiers b Harmer 9 J. Blackwood not out 45 D. Ramdin c&b Steyn 53 J. Holder not out 5 Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-8) 13 Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1-30 K. Brathwaite,2-80 De. Smith,3-131 L. Johnson,4-162 M. Samuels,5-172 S. Chanderpaul,6-266 D. Ramdin To bat: J. Taylor, S. Benn, S. Gabriel Bowling D. Steyn 21 - 5 - 59 - 2(w-7) V. Philander 16 - 2 - 54 - 0(nb-1) M. Morkel 18 - 1 - 74 - 0(nb-1 w-1) S. Harmer 25 - 5 - 67 - 3 S. van Zyl 8 - 2 - 13 - 1 D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle