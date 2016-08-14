Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the fourth and final Test between England and Pakistan on Sunday in London, England England 1st innings 328 (M. Ali 108, J. Bairstow 55; S. Khan 5-68) Pakistan 1st innings 542 (Y. Khan 218, A. Shafiq 109) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 88-4) A. Cook c I. Ahmed b Riaz 7 A. Hales lbw b Shah 12 J. Root lbw b Shah 39 J. Vince c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 0 G. Ballance c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 17 J. Bairstow c Az. Ali b Riaz 81 M. Ali c S. Ahmed b Shah 32 C. Woakes run out (, Riaz) 4 S. Broad c Y. Khan b Shah 5 S. Finn not out 16 J. Anderson lbw b I. Ahmed 17 Extras (b-8 lb-10 nb-5) 23 Total (all out, 79.2 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Cook,2-49 A. Hales,3-55 J. Vince,4-74 J. Root,5-128 G. Ballance,6-193 M. Ali,7-209 C. Woakes,8-209 J. Bairstow,9-221 S. Broad,10-253 J. Anderson Bowling M. Amir 21.4 - 7 - 65 - 0 So. Khan 15 - 2 - 50 - 1 W. Riaz 11.2 - 1 - 48 - 2(nb-5) Y. Shah 29 - 4 - 71 - 5 I. Ahmed 2.2 - 1 - 1 - 1 Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 40 runs) S. Aslam not out 12 Az. Ali not out 30 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 13.1 overs) 42 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: I. Ahmed, Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, S. Khan Bowling C. Woakes 4 - 0 - 11 - 0 S. Finn 0.2 - 0 - 0 - 0 M. Ali 5.5 - 0 - 30 - 0 J. Root 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: Pakistan won by 10 wickets