Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth Test between England and India on Thursday in Manchester, EnglandStage: Bottom 1st innings
India 1st innings
M. Vijay c Cook b Anderson 0
G. Gambhir c Root b Broad 4
C. Pujara c Jordan b Broad 0
V. Kohli c Cook b Anderson 0
A. Rahane c Bell b Jordan 24
M. Dhoni c Jordan b Broad 71
R. Jadeja lbw b Anderson 0
R. Ashwin c Robson b Broad 40
B. Kumar b Broad 0
V. Aaron not out 1
P. Singh b Broad 0
Extras (b-10 lb-1 w-1) 12
Total (all out, 46.4 overs) 152
Fall of wickets: 1-8 G. Gambhir,2-8 M. Vijay,3-8 V. Kohli,4-8 C. Pujara,5-62 A. Rahane,6-63 R. Jadeja,7-129 R. Ashwin,8-137 B. Kumar,9-152 M. Dhoni,10-152 P. Singh
Bowling
J. Anderson 14 - 3 - 46 - 3
S. Broad 13.4 - 6 - 25 - 6
C. Woakes 10 - 1 - 43 - 0(w-1)
C. Jordan 9 - 4 - 27 - 1
England 1st innings
A. Cook c Singh b Aaron 17
S. Robson b B. Kumar 6
G. Ballance lbw b Aaron 37
I. Bell not out 45
C. Jordan not out 0
Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-2) 8
Total (for 3 wickets, 35 overs) 113
Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Robson,2-36 A. Cook,3-113 G. Ballance
To bat:
Bowling
B. Kumar 9 - 4 - 17 - 1
P. Singh 11 - 1 - 50 - 0
V. Aaron 8 - 2 - 26 - 2(nb-2 w-2)
R. Ashwin 7 - 0 - 16 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: David Boon