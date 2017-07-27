UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

July 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka India 1st innings (Overnight: 399-3) S. Dhawan c Mathews b Pradeep 190 A. Mukund c Dickwella b Pradeep 12 C. Pujara c Dickwella b Pradeep 153 V. Kohli c Dickwella b Pradeep 3 A. Rahane c Karunaratne b Kumara 57 R. Ashwin c Dickwella b Pradeep 47 W. Saha c D. Perera b Herath 16 H. Pandya c sub b Kumara 50 R. Jadeja b Pradeep 15 M. Shami c Tharanga b Kumara 30 U. Yadav not out 11 Extras (b-2 lb-5 nb-3 w-6) 16 Total (all out, 133.1 overs) 600 Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Mukund,2-280 S. Dhawan,3-286 V. Kohli,4-423 C. Pujara,5-432 A. Rahane,6-491 W. Saha,7-495 R. Ashwin,8-517 R. Jadeja,9-579 M. Shami,10-600 H. Pandya Bowling Nuwan Pradeep 31 - 2 - 132 - 6(nb-1 w-1) Lahiru Kumara 25.1 - 3 - 131 - 3(nb-2 w-5) Dilruwan Perera 30 - 1 - 130 - 0 Rangana Herath 40 - 6 - 159 - 1 Danushka Gunathilaka 7 - 0 - 41 - 0 Sri Lanka 1st innings Dimuth Karunaratne lbw b U. Yadav 2 Upul Tharanga run out (Mukund, Saha) 64 Danushka Gunathilaka c S. Dhawan b Shami 16 Kusal Mendis c S. Dhawan b Shami 0 Angelo Mathews not out 54 Niroshan Dickwella c Mukund b R. Ashwin 8 Dilruwan Perera not out 6 Extras (lb-3 w-1) 4 Total (for 5 wickets, 44 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-7 D. Karunaratne,2-68 D. Gunathilaka,3-68 K. Mendis,4-125 U. Tharanga,5-143 N. Dickwella To bat: A. Gunaratne, R. Herath, N. Pradeep, L. Kumara Bowling M. Shami 9 - 2 - 30 - 2(w-1) U. Yadav 8 - 1 - 50 - 1 R. Ashwin 18 - 2 - 49 - 1 R. Jadeja 9 - 1 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Richie Richardson