Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings 312 (C. Pujara 145no, A. Mishra 59; D. Prasad 4-100) Sri Lanka 1st innings 201 (K. Perera 55; I. Sharma 5-54) India 2nd innings 274 (R. Ashwin 58, R. Sharma 50; N. Pradeep 4-62, D. Prasad 4-69) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 67-3; Target: 386 runs) U. Tharanga c N. Ojha b I. Sharma 0 K. Silva c Pujara b U. Yadav 27 D. Karunaratne c N. Ojha b U. Yadav 0 D. Chandimal c Kohli b I. Sharma 18 A. Mathews lbw b I. Sharma 110 L. Thirimanne c Rahul b Ashwin 12 K. Perera c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 70 R. Herath lbw b Ashwin 11 T. Kaushal not out 1 D. Prasad c Binny b Ashwin 6 N. Pradeep lbw b Mishra 0 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-7) 13 Total (all out, 85 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-1 U. Tharanga,2-2 D. Karunaratne,3-21 D. Chandimal,4-74 K. Silva,5-107 L. Thirimanne,6-242 K. Perera,7-249 A. Mathews,8-257 R. Herath,9-263 D. Prasad,10-268 N. Pradeep Bowling I. Sharma 19 - 5 - 32 - 3(nb-4) U. Yadav 15 - 3 - 65 - 2 S. Binny 13 - 3 - 49 - 0 A. Mishra 18 - 1 - 47 - 1(nb-3) R. Ashwin 20 - 2 - 69 - 4 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: India won by 117 runs