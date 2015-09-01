Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
India 1st innings 312 (C. Pujara 145no, A. Mishra 59; D. Prasad 4-100)
Sri Lanka 1st innings 201 (K. Perera 55; I. Sharma 5-54)
India 2nd innings 274 (R. Ashwin 58, R. Sharma 50; N. Pradeep 4-62, D. Prasad 4-69)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 67-3; Target: 386 runs)
U. Tharanga c N. Ojha b I. Sharma 0
K. Silva c Pujara b U. Yadav 27
D. Karunaratne c N. Ojha b U. Yadav 0
D. Chandimal c Kohli b I. Sharma 18
A. Mathews lbw b I. Sharma 110
L. Thirimanne c Rahul b Ashwin 12
K. Perera c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 70
R. Herath lbw b Ashwin 11
T. Kaushal not out 1
D. Prasad c Binny b Ashwin 6
N. Pradeep lbw b Mishra 0
Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-7) 13
Total (all out, 85 overs) 268
Fall of wickets: 1-1 U. Tharanga,2-2 D. Karunaratne,3-21 D. Chandimal,4-74 K. Silva,5-107 L. Thirimanne,6-242 K. Perera,7-249 A. Mathews,8-257 R. Herath,9-263 D. Prasad,10-268 N. Pradeep
Bowling
I. Sharma 19 - 5 - 32 - 3(nb-4)
U. Yadav 15 - 3 - 65 - 2
S. Binny 13 - 3 - 49 - 0
A. Mishra 18 - 1 - 47 - 1(nb-3)
R. Ashwin 20 - 2 - 69 - 4
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: India won by 117 runs