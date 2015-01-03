Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between South Africa and West Indies on Saturday in Cape Town, South Africa West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 276-6) K. Brathwaite c Elgar b Steyn 7 De. Smith b Harmer 47 L. Johnson lbw b Harmer 54 M. Samuels c du Plessis b van Zyl 43 S. Chanderpaul st de Villiers b Harmer 9 J. Blackwood lbw b Steyn 56 D. Ramdin c&b Steyn 53 J. Holder c van Zyl b Steyn 23 J. Taylor c Steyn b M. Morkel 13 S. Benn c Bavuma b M. Morkel 5 S. Gabriel not out 4 Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-8) 15 Total (all out, 99.5 overs) 329 Fall of wickets: 1-30 K. Brathwaite,2-80 De. Smith,3-131 L. Johnson,4-162 M. Samuels,5-172 S. Chanderpaul,6-266 D. Ramdin,7-299 J. Blackwood,8-316 J. Holder,9-319 J. Taylor,10-329 S. Benn Bowling D. Steyn 25 - 6 - 78 - 4(w-3) V. Philander 19 - 2 - 73 - 0(nb-1) M. Morkel 19.5 - 1 - 83 - 2(nb-1 w-1) S. Harmer 26 - 5 - 71 - 3 S. van Zyl 8 - 2 - 13 - 1 D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 6 - 0 South Africa 1st innings A. Petersen run out (Blackwood) 42 D. Elgar lbw b Holder 8 F. du Plessis st Ramdin b Benn 68 H. Amla not out 55 A. de Villiers not out 32 Extras (lb-2 nb-8 w-12) 22 Total (for 3 wickets, 68.3 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-48 D. Elgar,2-104 A. Petersen,3-157 F. du Plessis To bat: T. Bavuma, S. van Zyl, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, S. Harmer Bowling J. Taylor 13 - 1 - 59 - 0(nb-1 w-1) S. Gabriel 12 - 2 - 41 - 0(nb-5 w-3) J. Holder 14 - 3 - 46 - 1(nb-2) M. Samuels 5.3 - 0 - 17 - 0 S. Benn 24 - 5 - 62 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle