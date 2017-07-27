UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

July 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between England and South Africa on Thursday in London, England England 1st innings A. Cook not out 82 K. Jennings c Elgar b Philander 0 T. Westley c du Plessis b Morris 25 J. Root c de Kock b Philander 29 D. Malan b Rabada 1 B. Stokes not out 21 Extras (b-7 lb-3 w-3) 13 Total (for 4 wickets, 59 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-12 K. Jennings,2-64 T. Westley,3-113 J. Root,4-120 D. Malan To bat: T. Roland-Jones, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, J. Bairstow Bowling M. Morkel 16 - 4 - 48 - 0 V. Philander 12 - 5 - 17 - 2(w-1) K. Rabada 13 - 4 - 32 - 1 K. Maharaj 7 - 1 - 16 - 0 C. Morris 11 - 1 - 48 - 1(w-2) Referees Umpire: Joel Wilson Umpire: Aleem Dar TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle