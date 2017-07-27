FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 27, 2017 / 12:16 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

2 Min Read

    July 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between England and South Africa on Thursday in London, England 
England 1st innings        
A. Cook                         not out                   82  
K. Jennings                     c Elgar b Philander       0   
T. Westley                      c du Plessis b Morris     25  
J. Root                         c de Kock b Philander     29  
D. Malan                        b Rabada                  1   
B. Stokes                       not out                   21  
Extras                          (b-7 lb-3 w-3)            13  
Total                           (for 4 wickets, 59 overs) 171 
Fall of wickets: 1-12 K. Jennings,2-64 T. Westley,3-113 J. Root,4-120 D. Malan
To bat: T. Roland-Jones, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, J. Bairstow
Bowling                    
M. Morkel                       16 - 4 - 48 - 0               
V. Philander                    12 - 5 - 17 - 2(w-1)          
K. Rabada                       13 - 4 - 32 - 1               
K. Maharaj                      7 - 1 - 16 - 0                
C. Morris                       11 - 1 - 48 - 1(w-2)          
Referees                   
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                           
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                             
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                   
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

