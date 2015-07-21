July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Tuesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Das b T. Islam 47 S. van Zyl c Das b Mahmudullah 34 F. du Plessis lbw b Al Hasan 48 H. Amla c Das b M. Rahman 13 T. Bavuma c J. Hossain b M. Rahman 54 J. Duminy lbw b M. Rahman 0 Q. de Kock b M. Rahman 0 V. Philander c Al Hasan b J. Hossain 24 S. Harmer c M. Haque b J. Hossain 9 D. Steyn c Iqbal b J. Hossain 2 M. Morkel not out 3 Extras (b-8 lb-5 nb-1) 14 Total (all out, 83.4 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-58 S. van Zyl,2-136 D. Elgar,3-136 F. du Plessis,4-173 H. Amla,5-173 J. Duminy,6-173 Q. de Kock,7-208 V. Philander,8-237 S. Harmer,9-239 D. Steyn,10-248 T. Bavuma Bowling M. Shahid 17 - 9 - 34 - 0 M. Rahman 17.4 - 6 - 37 - 4 S. Al Hasan 14 - 2 - 45 - 1 Mahmudullah 3 - 0 - 9 - 1 T. Islam 18 - 3 - 57 - 1 J. Hossain 14 - 1 - 53 - 3(nb-1) Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal not out 1 I. Kayes not out 5 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 2 overs) 7 Fall of wickets: To bat: M. Haque, Mahmudullah, S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, L. Das, J. Hossain, M. Shahid, T. Islam, M. Rahman Bowling D. Steyn 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 V. Philander 1 - 0 - 1 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad